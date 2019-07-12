ARGYLE — Alfred John Clark “Pop”, 89, of Argyle, passed to heaven Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle.
Born in Belcher, he was the son of late Albert and Euphie (Bain) Clark. He was the last survivor of seven children.
John was a member of the West Hebron Presbyterian Church. He was active in the Hebron Fire Dept. He served on the board of directors of Agway. John was also a member of the fair board for many years.
He was a lifelong dairy farmer, owning and operating the family farm, Jon-Fil Farm in Argyle. He loved his cows and always loved to fish on Scott’s Lake and was an avid turkey hunter. John always looked forward to fair week at the Washington County Fair, where he enjoyed judging the dairy cow competitions. John was an avid collector of diecast tractors, many of which were replicas of tractors he used on the farm.
John is survived by his children, John (Ruth) Clark Jr. of Salem, Darlene Wood of Florida, Robert (Karen) Clark of South Dakota, Robyn (John) Harke of Argyle, David (Chrissy) Clark of Argyle, Scott (Sue) Clark of Argyle and Randy (Heather) Clark of Hartford; grandchildren, Levi Wood, Janell York, Josh Clark, Ryan Clark, Alyson Clark, Sullay Harke and Cassidy-Jaye Clark; her great-grandchildren, Sophia Krug, Khloe Clark, Charlotte Krug, Mykah-John Harke and Jackson Clark.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Twiss Clark who passed away May 27, 2019; his siblings, Ella Provost, Gladys McNeil, Gordon Clark, Jean Morse, Delbert Clark and Betty Golden.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 county Route 30, Salem (West Hebron), with the Rev. Laura Mitchell officiating.
Interment will be at the North Argyle Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the church in memory of John Clark.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
