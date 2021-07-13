Jan. 7, 1937—July 7, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Alfred James Niles, 84, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with his sons James and Joseph by his side at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA.

Born January 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Edward and Oceanna (Thurber) Niles. After receiving an education in Cambridge, he served in the Army for two years from 1960-1962, where he served in Germany. After being discharged from the Army, he served in the National Guard and was also a member of the American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634 in Cambridge.

Al worked as a logger, and on local farms before working at the Pownal Tannery. Later, he worked at the Stevens & Thompson Paper Company in Middle Falls, NY for over 30 years, retiring in the 1990’s.

Al had many hobbies. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling when he was younger. He was the ultimate do-it-yourselfer and Ford guy. Al especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.