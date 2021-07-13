 Skip to main content
Alfred James Niles
Jan. 7, 1937—July 7, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Alfred James Niles, 84, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with his sons James and Joseph by his side at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA.

Born January 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Edward and Oceanna (Thurber) Niles. After receiving an education in Cambridge, he served in the Army for two years from 1960-1962, where he served in Germany. After being discharged from the Army, he served in the National Guard and was also a member of the American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634 in Cambridge.

Al worked as a logger, and on local farms before working at the Pownal Tannery. Later, he worked at the Stevens & Thompson Paper Company in Middle Falls, NY for over 30 years, retiring in the 1990’s.

Al had many hobbies. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling when he was younger. He was the ultimate do-it-yourselfer and Ford guy. Al especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Al is survived by his three sons: James (Amy) Niles of Cambridge, Joseph (Stacy) Niles of Whitehall, and Jeremy Niles of Cambridge; his brother, Peter (Polly) Niles of Eagle Bridge. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Logan (Mikayla) Niles, Mason (Maria Messina) Niles, Aaron Boule, and Emmily Niles; as well as his great grandchild, Iris Niles; and many nieces and nephews.

Alongside his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Edwin Niles.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

Donations can be made in Al’s memory to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.

