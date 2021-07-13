Jan. 7, 1937—July 7, 2021
CAMBRIDGE — Alfred James Niles, 84, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with his sons James and Joseph by his side at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA.
Born January 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Edward and Oceanna (Thurber) Niles. After receiving an education in Cambridge, he served in the Army for two years from 1960-1962, where he served in Germany. After being discharged from the Army, he served in the National Guard and was also a member of the American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634 in Cambridge.
Al worked as a logger, and on local farms before working at the Pownal Tannery. Later, he worked at the Stevens & Thompson Paper Company in Middle Falls, NY for over 30 years, retiring in the 1990’s.
Al had many hobbies. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling when he was younger. He was the ultimate do-it-yourselfer and Ford guy. Al especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Al is survived by his three sons: James (Amy) Niles of Cambridge, Joseph (Stacy) Niles of Whitehall, and Jeremy Niles of Cambridge; his brother, Peter (Polly) Niles of Eagle Bridge. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Logan (Mikayla) Niles, Mason (Maria Messina) Niles, Aaron Boule, and Emmily Niles; as well as his great grandchild, Iris Niles; and many nieces and nephews.
Alongside his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Edwin Niles.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.
Donations can be made in Al’s memory to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.