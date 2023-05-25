May 10, 1938—May 23, 2023
NEW MILFORD, CT — Alfred J. George, formerly of Glens Falls, NY passed away on May 23, 2023 at Danbury Hospital. He was born May 10, 1938 in Port Huron, MI to the late Nicholas and Helen (Moses) George.
He is remembered as being a hard worker that built, from the ground up, a little place called Happy’s Little Lunch that he and June ran. George worked as the Billing Clerk for the city of Glens Falls and he was a drummer in a jazz band and played on the steamboats on Lake George. Al enjoyed bowling, playing cards and the horse races in Saratoga. He loved hard, played much and had a good sense of humor during it all.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, June (Terrio); and his son, Paul George (Jordan Satagaj). He is also survived by seven siblings: Nicholas, Robert, Edward, Michael, Richard and wife Kathy, Linda, and Joanne.
Burial will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at noon in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, New Milford, CT. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, has been entrusted to care for Alfred and his family.
