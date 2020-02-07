March 23, 1925 — Feb. 5, 2020

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Alfred J. Dunfee Jr., age 94, died on Feb. 5, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vermont.

Alfred was born on March 23, 1925 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, the son of Alfred J. and Idabelle Heisler Dunfee. He married Arlene Messick on April 20, 1946 in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Alfred was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, New Jersey, Class of 1943, and along with his then girlfriend, Arlene, received the best jitterbug dancer designation at the high school. He received his bachelor’s degree from Rider University (cum laude) in 1949 and his master’s degree from Columbia University in 1950. He also did graduate studies at Hofstra University, New York. Al was on the varsity baseball and basketball teams at Woodbridge High School and played three years of varsity baseball at Rider University. In 1990, he was inducted into the Woodbridge Township Athletic Alumni Association Hall of Fame for his athletic accomplishments.