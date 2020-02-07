March 23, 1925 — Feb. 5, 2020
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Alfred J. Dunfee Jr., age 94, died on Feb. 5, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vermont.
Alfred was born on March 23, 1925 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, the son of Alfred J. and Idabelle Heisler Dunfee. He married Arlene Messick on April 20, 1946 in Woodbridge, New Jersey.
Alfred was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, New Jersey, Class of 1943, and along with his then girlfriend, Arlene, received the best jitterbug dancer designation at the high school. He received his bachelor’s degree from Rider University (cum laude) in 1949 and his master’s degree from Columbia University in 1950. He also did graduate studies at Hofstra University, New York. Al was on the varsity baseball and basketball teams at Woodbridge High School and played three years of varsity baseball at Rider University. In 1990, he was inducted into the Woodbridge Township Athletic Alumni Association Hall of Fame for his athletic accomplishments.
Al was a business teacher at Sag Harbor, New York in 1949 and was a business teacher and Department Chairperson at Babylon High School, New York from 1950-1968. In 1968, he became assistant to the superintendent until his retirement in August 1980. At Babylon High School, Al was the track and cross country coach for many years. In 1992, he was inducted in the BHS Wall of Fame for his devotion to coaching. He was a member of the Suffolk County Football Officials and an IAABO Basketball Official. He taught swimming lessons and was the director of the Babylon Village Municipal Pool in Babylon, New York for many years.
Al was an Army veteran of World War II. He served in North Africa and Italy with the 339th Infantry, 85th Division. He was a surgical technician in an infantry rifle company. He fought all through Italy and participated in the final push through the Po Valley in May 1945. His platoon helped recover stolen art treasures and paintings from a castle in a small village north of Brunico. In recognition of his military service, Al was awarded the Combat Medical Badge, the Bronze Star for courageous action in ground combat against the armed enemy, three battle stars in the European Middle Eastern Campaign, the Army of Occupation medal, the American Campaign medal, the Victory medal, the Good Conduct medal and the Distinguished Unit Citation.
Al was active in community affairs. In 1956, he joined the Babylon Fire Department, Electric Hose Co. No. 4. He held the position of secretary, 2nd lieutenant and captain. He also served as warden from his company. He was an active member of the Babylon Lions Club and served as President 1974-75.
He was a member of the Chestertown American Legion Post No. 964, Life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 6196, and Life member of the Disabled American Veterans. For many years, he was chairperson of the Board of Assessment & Review in the town of Chester; a notary public for the State of New York; a member of BPOE No. 81, and a past member of the Chestertown Rotary Club. For many years, he attended the Presbyterian Church of Granville.
Alfred was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed boating and snow skiing with family for many years and loved to travel. He was a really great person and will be missed by so many that loved him and appreciated his humor and personality.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Arlene; his son, Alfred III; his sisters, Jeannette Schubert and Gaile McLaughlin; and his brother-in-law, Lee McLaughlin. He is survived by his two daughters, Daryl Hammond (David) of Middle Granville, New York and Kerry Dunfee-Jones (Balram) of Brunswick, New York; two granddaughters, Rachel (Dave) of Ayre, Massachusetts and Meredith of Troy, New York; one sister, Annabelle Lupo of Flemington, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with the Rev. Jerry McKinney, pastor of the Church of Granville, officiating.
Internment with full military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery in Saratoga following the service at 1:30 p.m. No calling hours are scheduled.
Many thanks to the staff of the Holbrook Adult Home, Granville, NY and the Vermont Veterans’ Home for their excellent care and thoughtfulness.
Contributions in Alfred’s memory may be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832 or the Vermont Veterans’ Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
