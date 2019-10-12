Alfred J. Del Signore Jr.

March 21, 1938 — Oct. 9, 2019
GLENS FALLS and HAMPTON, NH — Mr. Alfred Joseph Del Signore Jr., son of the late Alfred Joseph Del Signore Sr. and Helen Lupo, was born on March 21, 1938, in Glens Falls, New York. Al passed away at his home at Cornerstone’s Hampton Memory Care on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, from Alzheimer’s surrounded by the peacefulness of his family.
Al and Barbara were a beautiful fairy-tale couple that were in love and married for 60 years. He was well-known to be a remarkable family man to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Al was predeceased by his sisters, Patty Ross, Carolann Rathbun and Gloria Del Signore; brother, Richard Del Signore; sister-in-law, Laurie Sweet; and brother-in-law, Tony Trello.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Anne Del Signore; son, Michael Girard Del Signore, and his wife, Donna; grandson, Nicholas Deane Del Signore; daughter, Tracey Lynne Marie Del Signore-Wischnowsky, Dr. h.c. HSc. and her husband, Axel; granddaughter, Christine Leigh Passmore and her husband, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Cooper Jay and Oliver Edward Passmore; sisters, Jeanne Trello, Linda Barlow and Maria Del Signore; brother, Mark Del Signore; sisters-in-law, Karen Bren and her husband, Bobby, Joanne Eggleston and husband, Jim, Lynne Smith and husband, Jim; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear family friends.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend services for the celebration of Al’s life from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St. in Methuen. The ceremony will take place at the funeral home immediately following the visiting hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations on Al’s behalf may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
