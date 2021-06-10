Alfred J. "Al" Archambault

Al was very proud of his service to his country and his community. He often spoke about friends that he made in the service and they would exchange cards on special occasions. Often the members of the fire department would stop by the house and have a beer and a chat with him which always made him happy.

Survivors include his daughter, Diane M. A. Archambault now living in Australia; his brother Terry and wife Maryanne of NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Elaine and his brother, Arthur.

Friends are welcome to call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery on Vaughn Rd. in the Town of Kingsbury.

Memorials may be in the form of contributions to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.