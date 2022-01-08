April 25, 1935—Jan. 6, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Alfred H. Esser, Sr., 86, of Old State Rd., passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 25, 1935 in Staten Island, he was the son of Herman J. and Bessie (Anderson) Esser. He was a graduate of Tottenville High School in Staten Island. He served in the United States Air Force as a parachute rigger from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1958.

Alfred married Julia F. DeHart on June 25, 1960 in St. Roch Church, Staten Island. They moved to Lake Luzerne in January of 1972.

He worked in Staten Island as a Tugboat Engineer in New York Harbor. Upon moving upstate, he owned and operated Kastner’s on Lake Vanare, Harold’s Country Kitchen, Glens Falls and Acorn Lodge in Lake George.

Alfred was a 55-year member of the Free and Accepted Masonic Beacon Light Lodge #701, Staten Island and Warrensburgh Lodge #425, Warrensburg. He was a past member of the Hadley Luzerne Lions Club.

He enjoyed going RVing, snowmobiling, camping with his wife and special in-law’s Charles, Gayle and Lillian.

He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Peter Anderson and Herman Esser.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Julia Esser; children: Alfred Esser, Jr. of Lake Luzerne, Scott Esser of Lake Luzerne, Deborah (Todd) Stanford of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren: Cameron (Hannah) Esser, Tyler Stanford and Matthew Esser; a sister, Joan; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Ocean View Cemetery, Staten Island.

