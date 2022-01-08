April 25, 1935—Jan. 6, 2022
LAKE GEORGE — Alfred H. Esser, Sr., 86, of Old State Rd., passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 25, 1935 in Staten Island, he was the son of Herman J. and Bessie (Anderson) Esser. He was a graduate of Tottenville High School in Staten Island. He served in the United States Air Force as a parachute rigger from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1958.
Alfred married Julia F. DeHart on June 25, 1960 in St. Roch Church, Staten Island. They moved to Lake Luzerne in January of 1972.
He worked in Staten Island as a Tugboat Engineer in New York Harbor. Upon moving upstate, he owned and operated Kastner’s on Lake Vanare, Harold’s Country Kitchen, Glens Falls and Acorn Lodge in Lake George.
Alfred was a 55-year member of the Free and Accepted Masonic Beacon Light Lodge #701, Staten Island and Warrensburgh Lodge #425, Warrensburg. He was a past member of the Hadley Luzerne Lions Club.
He enjoyed going RVing, snowmobiling, camping with his wife and special in-law’s Charles, Gayle and Lillian.
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Peter Anderson and Herman Esser.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Julia Esser; children: Alfred Esser, Jr. of Lake Luzerne, Scott Esser of Lake Luzerne, Deborah (Todd) Stanford of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren: Cameron (Hannah) Esser, Tyler Stanford and Matthew Esser; a sister, Joan; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home.
Burial will be in Ocean View Cemetery, Staten Island.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.