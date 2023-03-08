Oct. 29, 1935—March 2, 2023

Alfred Edward Stewart, Jr., left the earth to be in the presence of our Lord on Thursday evening, March 2, 2023. He was the son of the late Alfred Stewart, Sr, and Madeline (Lynch) Stewart. He was born in Gansevoort, NY Oct. 29, 1935.

At a very young age, he was an accomplished horseman, and was often seen around town riding his favorite horse, Bess.

Al was also a talented artist, painting many pictures of days gone by and scenery that would touch your soul for family and friends.

In 1952, at the Durkeetown Dance Barn, Al met the love of his life, Marion Eva Cook. They married Jan. 16, 1953.

While a young couple, Al and Marion moved to San Diego, CA where he worked for ConAir Aircraft. Soon after, he took a job with Boeing and moved his family to Lake Stevens, WA, where he also operated his own horse and cattle farm, a skill he learned from his grandparents.

The family returned to NY in the mid-1960s, where Al operated dairy farms in Hartford and Argyle, where they raised five children. He and Marion started Stuberry Acres in 1984, and Al simultaneously worked at Sheridan Tyco in Argyle.

In 2003, Marion, passed away and for the next nine years, Al and his son Doug grew Stuberry Acres into a beautiful operation.

In 2013, at 78 years old, Al married Lois Short and retired to Gansevoort where he continued his passion of gardening and developed a love for bird watching.

The family would like to express gratitude to Lois for caring for Al during his battle with cancer.

Al was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Marion; two of his sons: Douglas and David; his son in-law, Mike Harris; brother in-law, Hugh; and best friend, Bob Shaw.

Al is survived by his daughter, Mary Kate; son, Daniel (Cathleen); and son, Donald (Sue); and daughters in-law: Meredith and Cheryl.

Al is also survived by his sisters: Joan, Carol (Ed), Elaine (Larry), Sharon (Jim), Vickie (Chuck), Cheryl (Jeff), and Holly; along with many nieces, nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and step-children: Tony and Anne Bruno.

As per his request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Argyle Central School in the name of Stewart Memorial Scholarship Fund, 5023 NY Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.