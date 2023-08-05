July 7, 1953—July 29, 2023

CORINTH — Alfred E. Smith, 70, of Marcotte Lane, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side following a long illness.

Born on July 7, 1953, in Gulfport, MS, he was the son of the late Alfred, Jr. and Alma (Noble) Smith.

Al graduated from Bethel High School in Hampton, VA and joined the United States Navy in 1981. He served for 24 years as a Chief Petty Officer and nuclear welder until his honorable discharge in 2004. He served in several locations, including the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek in VA, the Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit in West Milton and finally at the Naval Support Unit in Saratoga Springs until his retirement.

He received many medals and awards, including the Navy Unit Commendation, the Navy Battle “E” Ribbon, the Sea Deployment Ribbon, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Award, the Expert Rifle Medal and several other awards and medals.

He married Vickie Garren on April 19, 1980 in Yorktown, VA and the couple was stationed in several states including California and Virginia, and decided to retire to their current home in Corinth.

Following his retirement from the Navy in 2004, Al spent his time golfing, fishing, painting, woodworking, and watching The Weather Channel. Over the last three years, he endured many health issues.

Despite his challenges, the outdoors continued to be a lifelong comfort and he enjoyed being outside on the porch he rebuilt to be big enough for family gatherings. He would spend hours there reading, watching the birds, and enjoying the company of his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Michael Smith and by an infant grandson, Jezaniah Kellerhouse.

Al is survived by fourteen adoring grandchildren: B. Austin Mizell, Trey Rigley, Curtis Rigley, RJ Kellerhouse, Cody Chrisman, Stanley Kellerhouse, Ethan Kellerhouse, Natalie Scott, Emerson Rigley, Callie Rigley, Carter Kellerhouse, Charlie Gregory, Alfred Smith, and Josie Gregory; one great-grandchild, Luna Mizell; five children: Tina Chrisman (Jeff) of Mt. Olive, NC, Sarah Rigley (John) of Corinth, Jennifer Kellerhouse (KD) of Corinth, Laura Gregory (Charles) of Corinth, and Alfred Smith, Jr. (Courtney) of Epsom, NH; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends; and the most life changing partner, caretaker, confidant and best friend we could have asked for him to have, his loving wife of 43 years, Vickie Smith of Corinth.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 will conduct a brief service at 6:45 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Al’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 203 Palmer Ave., Corinth with Rev. Andy Wood officiating.

A Committal with full military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff of Saratoga Hospital for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, please take a friend or loved one out to lunch.

May you continue to inspire us

To enter each day with a generous heart

To serve the call of courage and love until we see your beautiful face again

In the land where there is no more separation

Where all tears will be wiped from our mind and where we will never lose you again

~ John O’Donohue ~