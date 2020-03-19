May 15, 1954 — March 17, 2020
BOLTON LANDING — Alfred E. “Al” Dague, 65, of Lakeview Terrace, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 15, 1954 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Alfred and Anna Dague.
Following his graduation from John F. Kennedy High School in 1972, he worked at Madison Square Garden until relocating upstate to Bolton Landing in 1980 where he met his future wife, Wanda Coon.
The couple wed on April 5, 1980 at the Bolton Landing Methodist Church.
Al worked at The Sagamore for 18 years and even received Employee of the Year in 1985. He eventually took a job with the Town of Bolton at the Transfer Station where he remained to this day.
Besides spending time with his family, he also enjoyed every sport imaginable and was an avid New York Yankees fan. When he wasn’t watching sports, he could be found enjoying a good game of Family Feud.
Al will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Wanda Dague of Bolton Landing; his children, Luke Dague, Brandon Dague, and Rachel Dague, all of Bolton Landing, Melanie Persons (Jeff) of Bolton Landing, and Jenni Coon of Bolton Landing; grandchildren, Tori, Joshua, and Abbie Persons, Logan Coon, all of Bolton, and Elizabeth Dague of Minerva.
Friends may call on Al’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a random act of kindness in Al’s memory.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
