May 15, 1954 — March 17, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Alfred E. “Al” Dague, 65, of Lakeview Terrace, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 15, 1954 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Alfred and Anna Dague.

Following his graduation from John F. Kennedy High School in 1972, he worked at Madison Square Garden until relocating upstate to Bolton Landing in 1980 where he met his future wife, Wanda Coon.

The couple wed on April 5, 1980 at the Bolton Landing Methodist Church.

Al worked at The Sagamore for 18 years and even received Employee of the Year in 1985. He eventually took a job with the Town of Bolton at the Transfer Station where he remained to this day.

Besides spending time with his family, he also enjoyed every sport imaginable and was an avid New York Yankees fan. When he wasn’t watching sports, he could be found enjoying a good game of Family Feud.

Al will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by all who knew him.