LAKE GEORGE — Alfred ‘Al’ Leo O’ Brien Jr., age 93, died peacefully with his loving niece, Eileen K. Wells, by his side on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home away from home, Wesley Health Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born on June 12, 1926, on Amherst Street in Lake George, he was the son of Alfred L. O’Brien Sr. and Lenita Marie Caldwell O’Brien. He graduated from Lake George Jr./Sr. High School and the Albany College of Pharmacy. Post high school, Al worked for years at General Electric in Schenectady. He then served proudly in the U.S. Navy, in the Asiatic-Pacific region during World War II, from 1944 to 1946. For his participation in the American campaign of liberating the Philippines during World War II, he received the Victory Medal.

Al worked for 28 years as a pharmacist for the Veterans Administration, as well as various pharmacies in the Albany area. After retirement, Al and his wife, Helen, enjoyed pursuing items of interest to them, such as collecting antique print presses, Civil War memorabilia, coins and cameras.