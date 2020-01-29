June 12, 1926 — Jan. 27, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — Alfred ‘Al’ Leo O’ Brien Jr., age 93, died peacefully with his loving niece, Eileen K. Wells, by his side on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home away from home, Wesley Health Center in Saratoga Springs.
Born on June 12, 1926, on Amherst Street in Lake George, he was the son of Alfred L. O’Brien Sr. and Lenita Marie Caldwell O’Brien. He graduated from Lake George Jr./Sr. High School and the Albany College of Pharmacy. Post high school, Al worked for years at General Electric in Schenectady. He then served proudly in the U.S. Navy, in the Asiatic-Pacific region during World War II, from 1944 to 1946. For his participation in the American campaign of liberating the Philippines during World War II, he received the Victory Medal.
Al worked for 28 years as a pharmacist for the Veterans Administration, as well as various pharmacies in the Albany area. After retirement, Al and his wife, Helen, enjoyed pursuing items of interest to them, such as collecting antique print presses, Civil War memorabilia, coins and cameras.
AL was predeceased by his wife, Helen Mary (Cardwell) O’ Brien; four sisters, Kathryn “Billie” Buck, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hall, C. Monica Wells, and Barbara A. Wells. He was also predeceased by his nephews, Michael Wells, Andrew Wells and Anthony Buck, along with two nieces, Veronica Wells and Lynda Neer.
Al is survived by his nieces and nephews Eileen K. Wells and Kathy Bellinger of Lake George, Lenita Marie Wells of Colchester, Vermont, Phyllis Wells of Albany, Jacque McNeil of Ballston Spa, Judy Canyock of Texas, Sharon Sherwin of Tennessee, Donald Wells of Altamont, Roger Wells, Jr. of Saratoga Springs, Peter Buck of Connecticut, and David Buck of California.
It is with great gratitude we honor and respect the excellent care and friendships from the caretakers, Nurse Donna Edgerly, and support staff of the Wesley Health Center. Special acknowledgements to Susi Thomas and Margery Robertiello.
A graveside service will be scheduled for spring at the Evergreen Cemetery on Birch Avenue, in Lake George. The service will include an Irish theme with military honors. Date and time will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake George Historical Association, 290 Canada street, Lake George, NY, where a glass engraved store sign from the storefront of his father, Alfred Leo O’ Brien, Sr., is on display.
Calling all Angels
May the peace of the tallest mountain and the piece of the smallest stone be your peace.
May the stillness of the stars watch over you.
May the everlasting music of the wave lull you to rest. (Celtic Prayer)
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
