April 18, 1943—Feb. 4, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Alfred “Al” “DeeDee” Parker, 78, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Born on April 18, 1943, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Barbara Goodsell.

Al attended Hudson Falls High School on Main Street and took great pride in playing basketball for the late Coach Anthony “Tony” Luciano.

Throughout the years, he worked as a carpenter locally for many companies and took great pride in partnering with his friend O.B. Smith, to create O.B. Smith Builders. Al’s craftsmanship can’t be missed in the area. While driving around with him, he would always point out the places he worked on and tell you a story or two about when or how they were built. He had a part in many of the homes and businesses constructed in the area including the Heidelberg Inn Restaurant on Quaker Road, his mother’s home located at 10 Chestnut Dr. in Hudson Falls and grandmother’s home in Fort Ann.

Al could be found walking throughout Hudson Falls, always stopping to socialize with friends or anyone that would listen. He especially loved visiting with the girls at TD Bank as well as Em and Debbie Lewis and the staff at Lewis Super. Al spent so much time at Lewis’s, he knew who was working and who he’d be visiting with that day.

In his later years, Al enjoyed watching old movies, listening to classic country (especially his other girlfriend, Loretta Lynn), keeping up with what was happening on John Street and working on his word search book while drinking a cup of coffee. He was also an avid sports fan, following the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia 76’ers. Al was also a huge WWE fan, with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin being his favorite.

In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his uncles, who were like brothers to him, Owen “Tinker” Goodsell, Richard Goodsell, Robert Goodsell, Clifford Goodsell, Arnold “Bootsie” Goodsell and Donald Goodsell.

Al is survived by his significant other, Ruth Elmore, whom he has shared 57 beloved years; his #1 daughter, Nancy Keays, her husband, Bill “Willy Dilly”; his #1 son, Charles “Charlie” Parker and his wife, Elana; his grandchildren, whom he adored: Logan “Logie Dogie” Parker, Makayla “KK” Parker and Elliana “Ellie” Parker; his aunt, Mary “Mernie” Webb and her significant other, George Maynard; his uncle, Harold “Todd” Goodsell and his wife, Gerry; and several cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A time of remembrance will be conducted 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, following the calling hours.

Burial will be in the spring at Brown Cemetery in West Fort Ann.

Following the services, there will be a gathering at Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be sent to Hudson Falls Boys Basketball, c/o Greg Smith, 80 E. LaBarge St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletnfuneralhome.net.