May 19, 1937—August 13, 2022

MOREAU — Psalm 49:15 But God will redeem my soul from the grave, For he shall receive me.

Alf Herold Flodsand, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Wesley Health Care Center.

Born on May 19, 1937, in Bjerge, Spangereid, Norway, he was the son of the late Julian and Gulovna (Gundersen-Hansen) Flodsand.

Alf and his mother lived in Norway for 14 years before coming to America where his father worked and lived in Brooklyn being separated during the years of WWII. He worked at Wheeler Yacht Shipyard in the Bronx before joining the Dockbuilders Union until his early retirement in December 1996.

On July 7, 1962, Alf married the love of his life, June Birkeland, at the 59th Street Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, NY, having recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with family members. Alf enjoyed making wooden ornaments, which he often gave to folks here and in Norway. He was proud to become an American citizen, a blood donor to the American Red Cross and was always helpful to others. Alf and June bought their home in December 1978 and lived there full time after they retired. They also took trips to Norway to visit their families as well as in Germany and Austria.

In addition to his parents, Alf is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Harry Hansen and Randi of Norway; his two sisters and brother-in-laws, Gladys and Eilert Eilertsen and Judith and Ingvar Tobiassen; his brother-in-laws: James Hensey, Wayne Peterson and nephews here and in Norway.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, June; his in-laws, Arlene and Ted Greve, Lillian Peterson, Glenn Birkeland, Sharon Hesney, Nancy and Daniel Lovaglio, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as nieces in Austria, cousins both here and in Norway. He was honored to be a godfather to four children.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Service will begin immediately after calling hours.

Burial will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Memorial donations in Alf’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.