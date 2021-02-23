July 8, 1929—Feb. 18, 2021
WARRENSBURG—Alexandra Sandulescu of Orton Drive in Warrensburg, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021 at her home due to natural causes, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 8, 1929 in Bassarabia, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Elisabeta Brechea.
Alexandra married Stefan Sandulescu in 1952 in Bucharest, Romania. The couple along with their two children, Yolanda and Dragos, came to the United States in 1970. They became U.S. citizens a few years later, in 1975.
A couple of years after arriving in United States, Alexandra and Stefan opened First Class Dental Lab in New York City where they serviced several dentists in the area. In 1985, they purchased their vacation home in Warrensburg, which became their permanent home in 1995 when they retired.
The most important thing in her life was her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Summers were always spent at “Mamaia’s” house in the Adirondacks. She deeply enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and instilling great manners in them. It was her greatest pride to see them grow up and become successful adults. When not with her children, she loved to spend time with her dearest friends, known as the Golden Girls.
Besides her parents, her brother, Stefan Brechea of Warrensburg has also predeceased her. Survivors include her husband Stefan Sandulescu; her daughter, Yolanda Sandulescu and her husband, Charles Fittipaldi, of Warrensburg; her son, Dr. Dragos Sandulescu and his wife, Anca Sandulescu of Woodmere, Long Island; grandchildren: Christine Parlia and her husband Phillip Wetmore, Alex Caico, Anthony Bogdan, Michelle Sandulescu, Michael Sandulescu; and great-grandchildren: Hazel Civalier, Scarlett Parlia Wetmore and Juniper Parlia Wetmore.
Friends may call on Alexandra’s family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Alexander-Baker Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
Spring interment will be conducted in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
