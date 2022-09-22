June 17, 1989—Sept. 15, 2022

Alex William Bleickhardt, June 17, 1989-Sept. 15, 2022 died due to a fatal traffic incident while doing a job he loved.

Alex was a unique spirit. His ability to make folks laugh was one of his greatest pleasures and he was FUNNY! His wit and observations of life will be missed by all who loved him, along with his hearty belly laugh.

In his junior year in high school, Alex joined the Heavy Equipment Program at BOCES and pursued his dream of running BIG machines. As an adult, he earned his Class A CDL and drove cross country. Eventually, he settled into the job he loved, driving for TowAway. Sadly, it was while he was doing his job there that he was taken. He was loved and appreciated on the job, and his friends there are brokenhearted too.

Alex was predeceased by his grandparents, Carol & Raymond F. Bleickhardt Sr. and Merle A. Cavanaugh & Charles V. Shropshire.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved son, Samual Ray Bleickhardt, age 11. Their opportunity for tomorrow is gone, but we all will tell him stories about his father to help the love live on. In addition to his son, Alex is survived by his mother, Beth A. Shropshire (Barry Bruno); father, Raymond F. Bleickhardt Jr.; his brothers: Raymond F. Bleickhardt III (Elizabeth) and Jesse L. Bleickhardt (Chandra); his Aunts: Diana LaSpina and Cheryl Nicholson (Kevin); his cousins, Kate and Clare LaSpina and his Uncle Paul LaSpina. Also, niece, Emma & nephew, Raymond IV. Also, Samual’s mother, Kristal Granger-Blydenburgh. In addition, Alex had a beloved dog, Moose. TowAway has graciously accepted the responsibility to care for him, in loving memory of Al.

A celebration of Alex’s life will be held Saturday Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. at Saratoga Springs Methodist Church, 175 5th Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY.

Donations in Alex’s memory can be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York.