Nov. 9, 1948 — May 20, 2020
QUEENSBURY – Alex Alexander passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home.
Born November 9, 1948 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Theodore Alexander and Vanche Spanos.
Alex was predeceased by his wife, Linda (McKernon) Alexander and his parents.
Survivors include his daughters, Brittany Alexander and Megan Alexander.
Alex enjoyed an exceptional career in aviation. Guided by his father, Alex began his flying career as a teenager while still attending Aviation High School in Queens, where he graduated in 1966. His first solo flight occurred just after his sixteenth birthday, in November of 1964. He flew a Cessna 150 in Totowa, New Jersey. Alex continued his student flight training, slowly building his hours to the receipt of his Private Pilot Certificate in 1966. Continuing his training, he received his Commercial Pilot Certificate in September, 1967, and his Instrument Rating in October, 1968. Alex graduated from St. Louis University’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics in 1969. Alex became a flight instructor in February, 1970. Later that year, he became a First Officer at Monmouth Airlines, flying a Beech 99. Alex continued his career as a pilot with other carriers. In 1973, he earned his Airline Transport Pilot Certificate and became a captain with carriers such as Altair and Command. From 1974 to 1986, he flew as captain for corporate customers like FMC, Ingersoll Rand, and Allied Signal. In 1986, Alex flew for New York Air as a First Officer in the Boeing 737. In 1987, New York Air merged and became Continental Airlines. Alex flew for Continental Airlines as a First Officer, Captain, and Check Airman in the Boeing 737 fleet. Alex flew with Continental Airlines, which merged and became United Airlines in 2010, until his retirement in 2012. He then joined the Federal Aviation Administration in Garden City as an Aviation Safety Inspector. Alex accumulated a total of over 31,000 flying hours throughout his career. His expertise has contributed to the aviation industry to assist in ensuring a safe air operating environment. In 2015, Alex received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is the most prestigious award the Federal Aviation Administration issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) part 61. This lifetime achievement award is named in honor of Wilbur and Orville Wright, two pioneers of flight and the first US pilots, to recognize individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years in the profession while piloting aircraft as “Master Pilots.” With the distinction of this award, Alex T. Alexander’s name can be found on the Roll of Honor, which is maintained in a leather bound book on display at the entrance to the FAA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery in the Town of Hartford, New York.
Donations may be made in his memory to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357-9979. The mission of In Touch Ministries is to lead people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and to strengthen the local church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. at 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
