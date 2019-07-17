June 14, 1930 — July 12, 2019 QUEENSBURY — Aletha “Lee” C. Whelden, 89, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on June 14, 1930 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Walter S. and Erma (Thomas) Cone.
Aletha graduated from Glens Falls High School. She worked as a legal secretary for many years before transitioning to banking, as the executive secretary to the president of First National Bank of Glens Falls, retiring from Evergreen Bank in 1994.
Lee was a charter member and past president of the Adirondack Chapter of Legal Secretaries.
Lee’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, and she loved it when events brought everyone together. Her love of Lake George her whole life culminated with sharing that love with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating lasting memories for all. She cherished the opportunities she had to travel with her husband as she wasn’t one to sit still for long.
Her philosophy in life and her favorite plaque on her wall read… “Life’s journey is not to arrive safely at the grave and in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways totally worn out, shouting ‘Holy Sh—… what a ride!’”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Muriel and Shirley; her brother, Clendon; the father of her children, Harry Wakefield; her husband, Francis W. McGinley; beloved husband, James A. Whelden; beloved niece, Michelle Townley; her grandson, Scott Morehouse; and a beloved son-in-law, Butch Genier.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah Ferris (David), Cheryl Knopka (Bruce), Kim Pike (David) and Scott Wakefield (Angela); her grandchildren, Jodi Sacca (Jim), Jeremy Knopka (Amber), Jordan Knopka (Sonya), David Pike II (Jane), Kristin Pike (Mike), Geoffrey Pike (Alyssa), Brandon Wakefield, Randy Genier (Kathryn), Kevin Genier (Melissa) and Jared Ferris (Alexandra); 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will immediately follow with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Petracca and Peggy, and the caregivers from Hospice, especially Patty, who helped make her last days comfortable.
In loving memory of Lee, contributions may be made to Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls NY 12801; High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 100 Park St., Glens Falls NY 12801.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
