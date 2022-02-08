Aug. 11, 1945—Feb. 6, 2022

GREENWICH — Alberta “Jean” (Delliss) McPhail, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born August 11, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Albert and Mary (Mullins) Delliss.

Jean was kindhearted and generous; she was always willing to help others when they needed help. She graduated from Wappinger Falls Central School in 1963 and went on to achieve a B.S in Business Economics from Empire State College. She worked as the Director of Human Resources for Verizon for over 38 years. She also served as a substitute bus driver for Schuylerville Central School, where she enjoyed interacting with students.

In 1998 Jean joined the Saratoga Springs Lions Club and achieved Member of the Blind, Lion of the Year and Club Treasurer. In 2005 she transferred to the Greenwich Lions Club, where her husband was also a member. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed playing golf. Many good friends were made, playing on courses throughout the Capital District, Jekyll Island and Canada.

Together with her husband, many fun trips were had out West, enjoying the beauty of many national parks. They both enjoyed camping together in Lake Placid and wintering in Jekyll Island, GA. Her flower gardens were always spectacular, and they provided her great joy. Jean was a good listener with good morals and would always provide a kind word to those that needed it.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, David McPhail of Greenwich; son James V. (Mary) Longi III of Manassas, VA; three grandchildren: Madison, Connor, and Spencer; five stepchildren: David (Debbie) McPhail of Ocala, FL, Kenneth (Tammy) McPhail of Greenwich, Marie (Shane) McPhail Herrington of Queensbury, Ryan McPhail of Clifton Park and Lindsey McPhail of Mechanicville; five step-grandchildren; siblings: Louise Liberty and Francis Hynes.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings May Cantella, Kay Pelletier, Jerry Hynes, James Hynes, Thomas Hynes, and Albert Delliss.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 36 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Family and friends may call on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Comfort Food Community at www.comfortfoodcommunity.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.