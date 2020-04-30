× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 6, 1932 — April 28, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Alberta I. Doscher (nee LaMark), 87, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 after battling COVID-19.

She was born in Watertown in 1932 to Lawrence and Dorothy (nee Gordon) LaMark, the youngest of five children. During her high school years, the family moved to Queens. After graduation from Flushing High School in June 1950, she was an administrative assistant at MGM in Manhattan.

On May 30, 1954, she married the love of her life, Fred Doscher, a classmate from Flushing High, who won her over while she was dating his best friend! They resided in Deer Park, on Long Island for more than 40 years before moving to Queensbury in 1995.

She was a devoted wife and mother, raising four children while Fred worked for New York Telephone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Many a summer day was spent packing the car with her four children and their friends and heading to the beaches of Long Island. She often took them into Manhattan to see Broadway shows, especially the Radio City Christmas Show. After her children entered junior and senior high school, she returned to work part time as a medical assistant for Dr. Frank Esemplare in Lindenhurst.