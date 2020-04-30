Aug. 6, 1932 — April 28, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Alberta I. Doscher (nee LaMark), 87, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 after battling COVID-19.
She was born in Watertown in 1932 to Lawrence and Dorothy (nee Gordon) LaMark, the youngest of five children. During her high school years, the family moved to Queens. After graduation from Flushing High School in June 1950, she was an administrative assistant at MGM in Manhattan.
On May 30, 1954, she married the love of her life, Fred Doscher, a classmate from Flushing High, who won her over while she was dating his best friend! They resided in Deer Park, on Long Island for more than 40 years before moving to Queensbury in 1995.
She was a devoted wife and mother, raising four children while Fred worked for New York Telephone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Many a summer day was spent packing the car with her four children and their friends and heading to the beaches of Long Island. She often took them into Manhattan to see Broadway shows, especially the Radio City Christmas Show. After her children entered junior and senior high school, she returned to work part time as a medical assistant for Dr. Frank Esemplare in Lindenhurst.
Alberta was active in the PTA, serving as president, was a Youth Fellowship leader, with Fred, and as a Deacon at Community Presbyterian Church of Deer Park. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Red Hats Society and volunteered for many years at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip and at Glens Falls Hospital. She was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.
After retiring to Queensbury in 1995, Alberta was filled with joy attending her grandchildren’s school sporting events, concerts, and graduations.
In addition to her parents, Alberta was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Fred; three brothers, Lawrence, Roy, and Richard; her sisters-in-law, Joan Reiners, Dorothy Szigethy, Faye LaMark, and Roslyn Lamark.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Dimick and her husband Richard of Queensbury, her children, Michael and Lauren Ingignoli; his children, Katie and Dan Dimick; her daughter, Nancy Parsons and her husband David of Queensbury, and their children Brian (Elizabeth); with great-grandchildren, Hannah and Cameron, and Andrew (Tressie), Frederick Doscher and his wife Emily of Nesconset, New York, and their children, Matthew, Michael, and Kristen; and great-granddaughter, Danae; and her son, William Doscher of Queensbury. She is also survived by her sister, Bessie Memmel of Greece, New York; and her sister-in-law, Margaret LaMark of Gardiner, New York along with many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff of the Glens Falls Center, who cared for Alberta with love and tenderness in her final days.
For those wishing to remember Alberta in a special way, donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A celebration of Alberta’s life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
