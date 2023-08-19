Sept. 10, 1937—Aug. 16, 2023

GREENWICH — Alberta F. Tefft, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1937, in Hoosick Falls, NY, to the late Alexander and Thelma (Elliot) Metcalfe.

Alberta could be a spitfire at times, any mother who raised seven kids would be. She always carried an extreme sense of humor. She was an awesome singer, loved to dance and country music would always be playing in her home. Alberta was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, canned veggies, homemade ketchup, and pickles were a few of her staples. Her recipe books were meticulously organized, with expert penmanship.

She was an excellent cook, who made the best potato salad, gingerbread cookies, and apple pie with a crust that no one can match. She was married to the love of her life Richard E. Tefft Sr. for 54 years until his passing in 2009. She enjoyed trips to the casino and occasionally would be found at the Washington County Fair, never leaving the quarters machine. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and woman who had a deep love for animals.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Ralph, Willard, Charles, Pat, Barbara, Marion, Charlotte, and Thelma.

She is survived by her seven children: Kevin Tefft, Lisa Bober, Roy (Dixie) Tefft, Cindy (Keith) Binette, Tena (Tom) Case, Sandra Bain, and Richard (Beatrice) Tefft Jr; many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her cat Sammy.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sept. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Greenwich VFW, 63 Abeel Avenue, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org or the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.