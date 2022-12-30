Nov. 14, 1928—Dec. 26, 2022

WILTON/LAKE LUZERNE — Albert “Ray” Askins, 94, of Gordon Lane, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 26, 2022, at his home.

Born on November 14, 1928, in Fort Worth, TX, he was the son of the late Howard and Octavia (Rice) Askins. In high school he was in the ROTC and working for Tandy Leather, Leonard’s Department Store and Circle Eight Ranch.

He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Texas A&M. He served in the United States Air Force Keflavik Air Station, Iceland. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Amon Carter Field Airport as a fireman. While making routine fire inspection, he met Betty Jean Tubbs from Lake Luzerne, NY. They later married, had a child in Fort Worth, TX, then moved to Lake Luzerne in 1957.

Ray’s degree in electrical engineering earned positions at GE Research and Development, IP Paper Mill, and private electric installation. Ray worked at Espey Manufacturing in Saratoga Springs for 15 years and was instrumental in development of the 1969 lunar landing lights and then as electrician and later maintenance supervisor for Wilton Developmental Center for 16 years.

He married Betty (Kloss) Mosher on January 15, 1982, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Wilton.

Ray enjoyed leatherworking, hunting, fishing, barbecuing brisket, square dancing, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, gardening, telling tall tales, and playing with his grandchildren. He had served as Boy Scout Troop 28 leader for several years.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Malcolm; two grandchildren: Taylor and Joshua.

Survivors include his wife, Betty K. Askins; his children: Monte Askins, Wesley Askins, Gary (Judy) Askins all of Lake Luzerne; his stepchildren: Don (Kathy) Mosher of Galway, Jim (Becky) Mosher of Lake Luzerne, Glen (Patty) Mosher of Martinsville, VA, Brenda (Al) Curcio of Camillus, Randy (Deanna) Mosher of Mechanicville, Timmy (Marjorie) Mosher of Quaker Springs, Linda Iannone of Wilton; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Tuesday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., January 3, 2023, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray’s memory may be directed to the Hadley-Luzerne Lions Club, P.O. Box 158, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the selfless dedication of Jungle and Becky Mosher in their loving care of Ray.

