Nov. 11, 1929 — Feb. 8, 2020
ROCHESTER — Albert P. Weiner, 90, of Rochester, formerly of Syracuse and Cazenovia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1929 in Queens, one of seven children to Dudley and Ruth Weiner. Al attended PS136 in St. Albans and Brooklyn Technical High School. He was a graduate of the University of New Mexico in 1952 where he was a scholarship recipient of the Naval ROTC program. Al was commissioned in the U.S. Marine Corps where he earned the rank of Captain. After serving various posts including the 3rd Marine Division in Japan he was placed on Reserve status and continued his education earning his master’s degree from R.P.I. in Troy.
Al met the love of his life, Liz “Betty” Dowling in California while he was being discharged from active duty. They were married in Syracuse in June 1955 and in 1958 they relocated from Troy to Betty’s hometown, Syracuse, where Al pursued a 30-year career as an engineer with General Electric. While employed by G.E., Al worked at various plants in the area and had a delightful four-year assignment in Ireland. Al and Betty were blessed with five children and 13 grandchildren.
He was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church and a member of CAVAC. Al will always be remembered as a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his children, Albert Weiner, Ann Masse, Ruth Kouides, William Weiner and Robert D. Weiner; his brother, Robert M. Weiner; his sister, Tala Lindaro; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Dowling Weiner; and his siblings, Paul Weiner, James Weiner, Ruth Everett and Jerome Weiner.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. Burial will be in the spring at St. James Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Al may be made to CAVAC, 126 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, 28 Industrial Dr., Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Weiner family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.
