Albert Joseph Baratto

QUIET CELEBRATION…NOT GOODBYE. The family decided to grieve together quietly and not have any formal services. What they would truly cherish are cards with anecdotal stories containing humorous or kind encounters you may have had with A.J./Bert/Al over his 77 trips around the sun! Writing them down will really help keep him with us for years to come. Thank you so much for taking the time to write this treasured request. Please mail them to: The Baratto Family, 14 County Rte. 59A, Buskirk, NY 12028. The card is more than enough, but if you wished to make a donation as well, perhaps enclose a check for $10 (or whatever your budget will allow during these tough times) made out to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad. They responded to emergency calls several times in recent months during Bert’s rollercoaster of sickness. Each and every EMT team who responded exhibited the utmost in kindness, caring, patience, and professionalism with BOTH Bert as the patient and Diane as the very worried spouse. It should be shared that Benson’s Restaurant and the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad are shining stars in our community.