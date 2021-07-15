1944-2021
BUSKIRK — Albert Joseph Baratto of Buskirk, NY, passed away on June 26, 2021 after a brief stay at Glens Falls Hospital. Although he fought bravely for months to stave off the symptoms of Congestive Heart Failure and chronic kidney disease with medication and dialysis, his body finally had no choice but to take a final bow.
FAMILY. Albert graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1963 and went on to earn an A.A.S. in Business at St. Joseph’s College in Bennington, VT in 1965.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane Ruth (Dunham) Baratto; daughter Stacy Rae Baratto and her partner Christine Kay Bryan (orig. Wauchula, FL) of Eagle Bridge, NY; son Jason Mathew Baratto and his wife Paula Marie Baratto of Stephentown, NY; granddaughter Samantha Rae Baratto, her partner Jesse Conklin and their baby, Albert’s great grandson, Jaxon Wells Conklin all residing in Stephentown, NY; and grandson, Jacob Mathew Baratto of Averill Park, NY. Most importantly, he leaves behind his two best recliner buddies, his Pomeranian “Pup Pup” and his ChiWeenie “Scooter”. On a comforting note, “Chuckie” his late corgi/beagle and doughnut sharing comrade, was waiting eagerly for him so they could cross the Rainbow Bridge together toward the Pearly Gates.
Albert’s parents were his father, the late Joseph Anthony Baratto, formerly of Stephenson Rd. in Cambridge, NY and his late mother, Helena Sara (Keyser) Baratto (orig from Roxbury, NY), his late brother Gerald “Fritz” Baratto of Beaumont, TX and late infant brother David Baratto. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Claire (Baratto) Cristaldi and her husband Robert of Cambridge, NY.
STORY BEHIND THE NAME. Albert, also known as “A.J” in his early years, then “Al” for many folks and later evolving to “Bert” to family members. Bert was actually named after his Uncle Albert Baratto, also from Cambridge, NY, when he was born in 1944. Worried that Uncle Albert would not return from his deployment in Europe during WWII, Helena and Joe wanted to be sure that Joe’s brave, younger brother would be remembered through their baby son’s namesake. Through amazing luck, Uncle Albert did return from overseas, started his own family, and Cambridge was forever graced with two Albert Barattos as uncle and nephew.
WORK LIFE. Bert had several careers during his lifetime. He sold insurance in the 1960’s while in his early twenties, leased and ran the Hillcrest Tavern in West Stephentown, NY in his late 20’s and became renowned for the clam steams he catered for various organizations in the Averill Park, NY area (circa 1970-1984). He also operated the kitchen and commissary at the Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth in Canaan, NY, serving troubled youth three square meals a day until the middle 1980’s. Then it was his dream to own and operate a family restaurant, first in Stephentown, NY then a second location in Cambridge, NY until the mid 1990’s. For health reasons, Bert and Diane decomplicated the stress in their lives and downsized from the restaurant business to a simpler life in South Cambridge, NY. The “Old Man” was how he was affectionately referred to by the young crew from the Fort Miller company, in Greenwich, NY for the next several years of his working career.
Fast forward to the new millennium where he was a key component in helping daughter Stacy launch her small start-up business, Infinity Pet Services in Eagle Bridge, NY. From installing siding and putting up insulation in the new crematory building, to eventually operating the machines and performing cremations, he greatly helped build a successful pet cremation business over the last 20 years until retirement.
BEST HOBBY. Bert’s best adventures were on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle. In the late 1980’s, he and Diane would explore the Adirondacks of New York, Green Mountains of Vermont and the White Mountains and Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Their absolute favorite ride was cruising Route 100 through the Green Mountains with Bert’s favorite song blasting on the cassette player of the Goldwing – Top Gun’s “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins! Diane plans on spreading some of his cremains on that very route.
BEST FRIENDS. Bert’s absolute favorite place to be for many years has been Benson’s Restaurant on the corner in Eagle Bridge, NY. Sitting at the lunch counter and bantering with both the friendly Benson staff and the “Riff Raff” clientele he accused his friends of being, was the spark that continued to keep him moving on many days while he was sick. One of the notorious things Bert was known for at Benson’s were his funny, sarcastic and edgy t-shirts. The Crew at the lunch counter will chuckle to know he was put to rest in one of his favorites, “I’m Gettin’ Real Tired of WEARING PANTS and having RESPONSIBILITIES!”
QUIET CELEBRATION…NOT GOODBYE. The family decided to grieve together quietly and not have any formal services. What they would truly cherish are cards with anecdotal stories containing humorous or kind encounters you may have had with A.J./Bert/Al over his 77 trips around the sun! Writing them down will really help keep him with us for years to come. Thank you so much for taking the time to write this treasured request. Please mail them to: The Baratto Family, 14 County Rte. 59A, Buskirk, NY 12028. The card is more than enough, but if you wished to make a donation as well, perhaps enclose a check for $10 (or whatever your budget will allow during these tough times) made out to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad. They responded to emergency calls several times in recent months during Bert’s rollercoaster of sickness. Each and every EMT team who responded exhibited the utmost in kindness, caring, patience, and professionalism with BOTH Bert as the patient and Diane as the very worried spouse. It should be shared that Benson’s Restaurant and the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad are shining stars in our community.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
