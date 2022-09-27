Jan. 22, 1933—Sept. 21, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Albert (Al) J. Gilet, Jr., aged 89, of Queensbury, NY, passed away on September 21, 2022 with his family at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Jane (Connors) Gilet; daughters: Marysue Dougherty (Matthew), Julia Ramonat (Whitfield), Lucy McBride (Robert) and Charlotte Gilet. He was predeceased by his son Albert James Gilet, III, (Jimmy, 1964); He was “Pups” to his nine grandchildren: Emily McBride, Mary Elizabeth Dougherty, Abigail McBride, Hallie McBride, Lucy Ramonat, James Dougherty, Jack Ramonat, Amylou McBride and Margaret Ramonat.

Albert was born in Dracut, MA on January 22, 1933 to Lucille and Albert J. Gilet. He was a few minutes older than his twin who survives him, Muriel Hickey. He also is survived by his sister Charlotte Rickert.

Albert attended Lowell Technology Institute (University of Massachusetts, Lowell); he was president of his class, captain of the ski team and a member of Phi Psi Fraternity. He was a captain in the United States Air Force.

In addition to skiing, he loved sailing, golfing, bridge and playing platform tennis. He instilled his love for the Green Bay Packers in his children and grandchildren who would regularly use the season tickets he has held since 1964, even while living over a thousand miles away.

He was the marketing executive for Albany International and with various promotions he brought the family to Kettering, OH; Green Bay, WI; Worcester, MA; Greeneville, TN, finally Glens Falls, NY. He was on the board of the Glens Falls Symphony for years. He was very active at the Glens Falls Country Club and chaired numerous committees.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Glens Falls Symphony, P.O. Box 2036, Glens Falls, NY 12801, theglensfallssymphony.org or The Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 726 South Street, Glens Falls, NY, 12801, glensfallshospital.org.

Visitation Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.