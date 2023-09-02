Oct. 17, 1946—Aug. 24, 2023

WARRENSBURG—Albert Henry Feldman, 76, of Warrensburg NY, passed away on August 24, 2023, in Glens Falls Hospital following an ongoing illness.

Al was born on October 17, 1946 in Manhattan, NY to the late Herbert Feldman and Elizabeth (Betty) Winkler. Albert was raised on the east coast and was a graduate of Westfield High School in Westfield, NJ, where he grew up as the second oldest among four brothers and one sister.

After high school, Al proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a Machinist Mate 2nd Class on board the USS Shadwell LSD-15 for several Mediterranean deployments.

After the service he worked with his brother Hal in several businesses before working for the State of New York as a Lock Master on the Hudson Falls Lock of the Champlain Canal.

When not working Al enjoyed being a member of the Chestertown Gun Club, competing in many competitions. Al had a wonderful sense of humor; quite quirky some would say. When most people couldn’t find the humor in a situation, Al always could.

He was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Cataldo and his brothers: Steve Smock and Hal Smock.

Albert is survived by his partner of 27 years Jennifer Ligon; and her son, Chip Ligon; brothers: Alex Feldman and Philip Smock.

Donations in Al’s name can be given to either of his favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org; or Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 www.dav.org.

Per Al’s request there aren’t any formal services planned.

