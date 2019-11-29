Albert Gerald Arquette Jr.

April 6, 1973 — Nov. 25, 2019
WHITEHALL — Albert “Jerry” Arquette, 46, returned to the Lord healed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, leaving a void in the hearts of many.
Jerry was born on April 6, 1973 to Freda and Albert Arquette as the last of six children. He attended Whitehall Central School, then graduated from Plattsburgh State University with a bachelor’s degree in history. He spent several years working as a program coordinator for the Liberty House Foundation in Glens Falls. Jerry worked at the Whitehall Rec. Center for many years and was currently a member of the Whitehall Youth Board. Jerry was a family man, a faithful friend and a coach to Whitehall’s youth.
Jerry married the love of his life, Carrianne (Ripley) Arquette in 2003. Carrie, his daughter, Julia and son, Seth were his whole world. Excelling in sports themselves, Jerry and Carrie passed down their love of the game to their children. Julia, who describes her daddy as her “hero,” adored having him as her coach. Seth’s favorite thing to do with his father was to curl up on the couch and watch sports, especially the Steelers. As a family, their favorite memories include vacations, trips to the ocean and spending time together in the backyard with their favorite pup, Riley.
Jerry loved taking care of people. He spoiled his family with his cooking, especially on holidays. He doted on his mother, Freda, mother-in-law, Kathi and father-in-law, Dave. Jerry had an unmistakable bond with his brothers and sisters, who were never more than a phone call away.
Jerry had a way with words and loved making his friends and family laugh. His sense of humor was evident in the nicknames he gave to all the important people in his life, including “The Crew’s” children, which he treated like his own, along with the many young athletes he coached. In turn, Jerry was known as “Harold” by the many children in his life. Jerry will continue coaching John Francis in Heaven.
You have free articles remaining.
Jerry has made an impact on the lives of so many and memories of him will live on in the stories we tell.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carrianne Arquette; daughter, Julia Grace; and son, Seth Xavier; as well as his mother, Freda Arquette; mother-in-law, Kathleen Ripley; father-in-law, David Ripley; brother, Alfred Arquette, sister, Cindy (Mike) LaChapelle, brother, Steven (Tracey) Arquette, sister Debra Arquette, Sister Penny (Wayne) Watson; sisters-in-law, Stephanie Ripley, and Amanda (Chris) Fowler; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and many close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Albert Arquette Sr.
Jerry and his family attended the Grace Baptist Church in Whitehall. Pastor Andy Ickes, along with their dear friend and Minister Scott Rogers, will be officiating the service.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday Dec. 2, at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, 56 Greenmount Cemetery Lane, Whitehall. A time for fellowship will follow at the church hall. Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Whitehall Youth League P.O. Box 126, Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.