Albert E. Messina

Sept. 6, 1936 - Aug. 10, 2022

CAMBRIDGE - Albert E. Messina, 85, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born September 6, 1936 in Bennington, VT, he was the son of the late Peter Paul and Rachel (Plante) Messina.

Albert attended Cambridge Central School and served his country with the U.S. Army and at the time of discharge, he attained the rank of Master Sargeant. Albert then served in the Army Reserves for twenty years.

He owned and operated Messina's Mobil Station in Cambridge for many years. Albert also worked for the Cambridge Central School as a school bus driver and served as President of CSEA.

Albert was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Cambridge and enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, in particular, Cocoa Beach, FL, Myrtle Beach, SC, Hampton Beach, NH and York Beach, ME. Most importantly, he loved being with his family.

In addition to his parents, Albert was predeceased by his wife, Sharron (Woodcock) Messina; sons, Todd Alan Messina and Nicholas Messina; grandson, Albert D. Messina; brother, Peter P. Messina, Jr.

Albert is survived by his children: Chad Albert (Joan) Messina of Peyton, CO, Anthony Wayne Messina of Cambridge and Rachel L. (Jason) Messina of Creedmoor, NC; grandchildren: Jacob (Brianne) Messina, Jessica Messina, Jennifer (Clint) Wilson, Corin (Kristine) Anthony, Vincent (Meaghan) Messina, Maria (Mason) Niles, Jeremy (Joanna) Messina, Bailey Saunders, Alix (C.C.) Messina and Necola (Sam) Messina. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Messina residence, 12 County Route 71, Cambridge. A Celebration of Albert's life with military honors will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in memory of Albert may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses, c/o Albert Messina, TCT Federal Credit Union, 17 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

