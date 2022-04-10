Albert E. Cook
Oct. 16, 1938 - April 3, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Albert E. Cook, 83, died peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2022.
Born Oct. 16, 1938, in North Hebron, he was the son of Arthur and Linda (Chatterton) Cook. His parents raised him on their farm in Smith Basin.
Albert worked as a produce manager for the Grand Union and Walmart until 2013.
Albert loved the Lord and was a devoted attendee of many churches over the years. He studied his Bible daily, walked the Bedard trail every day, enjoyed his paint by numbers, his select sermons on TV, yardwork and helping his neighbors and others.
In addition to his parents, Albert was predeceased by his siblings: Marion Stewart, Laura Mae Cook, David Cook, Ernie Cook, Herman Cook; and his half-sister, Cindy Yerdon.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Arthur Cook (Linda) of VT; sister, Charlotte (Chic) Matsushige of VA; his half-sisters: Jean Cook of FL, Sue Cook of TN, and Beverly Burdick of NY; his brother-in-law, Al Stewart (Lois) of NY; sister-in-law, Jean Cook of VT; his former wife, Karen (Raymond) Cook of Bolton Landing, NY; his children: Mary E. (Clifford) Abbey of MA, Edward R. Cook of NC, Joseph M. Cook of NY, Ruby L. (Peter) Wabbel of TX, and Christine F. Conte of NY; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will take place Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Church, officiating, followed by the burial at Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler St, Hudson Falls. For those who are not able to attend in person, please join the service via ZOOM:
Meeting ID: 260 237 0862
Passcode:000000
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.