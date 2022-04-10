Albert E. Cook

Oct. 16, 1938 - April 3, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Albert E. Cook, 83, died peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2022.

Born Oct. 16, 1938, in North Hebron, he was the son of Arthur and Linda (Chatterton) Cook. His parents raised him on their farm in Smith Basin.

Albert worked as a produce manager for the Grand Union and Walmart until 2013.

Albert loved the Lord and was a devoted attendee of many churches over the years. He studied his Bible daily, walked the Bedard trail every day, enjoyed his paint by numbers, his select sermons on TV, yardwork and helping his neighbors and others.

In addition to his parents, Albert was predeceased by his siblings: Marion Stewart, Laura Mae Cook, David Cook, Ernie Cook, Herman Cook; and his half-sister, Cindy Yerdon.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Arthur Cook (Linda) of VT; sister, Charlotte (Chic) Matsushige of VA; his half-sisters: Jean Cook of FL, Sue Cook of TN, and Beverly Burdick of NY; his brother-in-law, Al Stewart (Lois) of NY; sister-in-law, Jean Cook of VT; his former wife, Karen (Raymond) Cook of Bolton Landing, NY; his children: Mary E. (Clifford) Abbey of MA, Edward R. Cook of NC, Joseph M. Cook of NY, Ruby L. (Peter) Wabbel of TX, and Christine F. Conte of NY; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Church, officiating, followed by the burial at Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler St, Hudson Falls. For those who are not able to attend in person, please join the service via ZOOM:

Meeting ID: 260 237 0862

Passcode:000000

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.