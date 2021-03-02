July 27, 1927—Feb. 23, 2021

ATHOL—Albert E. Baker, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday February 23, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Born July 27, 1927, in Thurman, he was the son of the late Lee and Mabel (Bunker) Baker.

Albert married Amy A. Strong on February 21, 1947. Together they raised their seven children, until Amy passed away on April 26, 2000.

Albert proudly served in the Army during World War II. When he returned worked for Niagara Mohawk, and then was self-employed as a lumberman and farmer. In 1957, Albert purchased a dairy farm in Hudson Falls, which he operated until 1973. He then moved back to Thurman where he became highway superintendent until his retirement.

In addition to spending time with his family Albert enjoyed gardening, tending to his farm and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Albert is predeceased by his parents Lee and Mabel; his beloved wife of 53 years, Amy; his brothers: Floyd, Carl, Carson, Wilbur, and Leonard Baker; sisters Luella and Irene; daughter- in-law, Kathy Baker; and his faithful dog, Max.