January 31, 1941 — June 20, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Albert D. Orton, 78, of Queensbury, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital, after complications with shingles and pneumonia.
Born on Jan. 31, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Walter and Lorraine (DeLair) Orton.
Albert proudly served with the United States Naval Reserves. Later, he began his career at Finch Pruyn, where he worked for 32 years.
He was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church. Albert had several hobbies and interests, including his collection of Corvettes. In his collection he has a 1966 Corvette Stingray and a 2007 Corvette Anniversary edition. He loved NASCAR and basketball. Albert especially cherished the time spent with his wife, taking cruises to Alaska and Hawaii.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Orton of Queensbury; his son, David Orton of Tallahassee, Florida; his stepson, Daniel Plude and his wife, Jodie, of Lake Luzerne; two grandchildren, Kristen Sheerer and her husband, Adam, and Shane Orton; and four great-grandchildren, Tanner Plude-Sirchia, Hunter Sirchia, Carter Plude and Addison Sheerer.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.
Donations in Albert's memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804; or the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110; or the Renal Dialysis Center, 3 Broad St. Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
