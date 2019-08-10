{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 17, 1949 — Aug. 7, 2019 WARRENSBURG — Albert D. “Buster” Hamblin, 69, of Hudson Street, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.

Born Sept. 17, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Albert Carson and Eva Granger.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Warrensburg and Lake George Schools.

He proudly served his country overseas in Vietnam until he was severely wounded during the Tet Offensive. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1968, after being awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Disabled Veterans of America and Warrensburg VFW Post No. 4821.

He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, especially Vinny Varley Sr., Brian Burkhardt, Tim Connelly and his Seeing Eye dog, Sherman. Many fond memories were made together at the Outward Bound obstacle course in Maine, all while being blind.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, James Hamblin, Theora Trombley, Virginia Barber, Barbara Joslin, Rosemary Potter, Edith Baker and Leah Chitwood.

He is survived by his wife and longtime friend, Debra Hamblin of Warrensburg; two children, Kade Hamblin and his wife, Brittany, of Warrensburg and Alix Hamblin of Arizona; his grandchildren, Aubrianna, Mason, Madison, Hailey, Tanner and Carleigh; two sisters, Beatrice Ward and Darlene Frye; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Buster’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.

