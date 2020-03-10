July 22, 1947 — March 6, 2020

FENIMORE — Albert “Al” H. Varney Sr., 72, of Ferry Boulevard, went to meet his wife, Lana, in heaven, on Saturday, March 6, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 22, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late William Henry and Josephine Frances (Simione) Varney.

Al graduated from South Glens Falls High School. While in high school, he won many tournaments in wrestling. Al went to states and was offered a scholarship at Paul Smith’s College. Following high school, he attended barber school and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was the only barber on the ship. Later in his life, Al opened a barber shop in Hudson Falls.

Soon after his discharge, Al met the love of his life, Lana Waldron. They were married on June 22, 1975 at St. Michaels The Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. They were married 41 wonderful years before her passing in 2016.

Along with his wife, Al opened a pizza shop with ping pong tables and pinball machines, which was a fun time in their lives. During this time, Al and Lana started their family, which multiplied quickly. Their first set of twins were two girls, Crystal Marie and Jamie Lee, next their son, Albert, Jr, and finally blessed with another set of twins, Ashley and Amber.