July 22, 1947 — March 6, 2020
FENIMORE — Albert “Al” H. Varney Sr., 72, of Ferry Boulevard, went to meet his wife, Lana, in heaven, on Saturday, March 6, 2020 at his home.
Born on July 22, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late William Henry and Josephine Frances (Simione) Varney.
Al graduated from South Glens Falls High School. While in high school, he won many tournaments in wrestling. Al went to states and was offered a scholarship at Paul Smith’s College. Following high school, he attended barber school and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was the only barber on the ship. Later in his life, Al opened a barber shop in Hudson Falls.
Soon after his discharge, Al met the love of his life, Lana Waldron. They were married on June 22, 1975 at St. Michaels The Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. They were married 41 wonderful years before her passing in 2016.
Along with his wife, Al opened a pizza shop with ping pong tables and pinball machines, which was a fun time in their lives. During this time, Al and Lana started their family, which multiplied quickly. Their first set of twins were two girls, Crystal Marie and Jamie Lee, next their son, Albert, Jr, and finally blessed with another set of twins, Ashley and Amber.
Al took great pride in providing and supporting his family, so he began his 30 year career at SCA. He loved his job and was very proud to have served as treasure of the union. He was a master of many trades and was very proud to have built his own house.
You have free articles remaining.
In his younger years, Al loved listening to and dancing with his wife to the sound of the Beach Boys. He also enjoyed watching “Mash”, “Stargate”, “Perry Mason” and his favorite, “Star Trek” on TV.
Al was a wonderful, kind, considerate husband and loving father. He was a patient man who knew how to handle his four daughters. His greatest pleasure in life was becoming a grandfather to Rain. Al also loved working on car engines and was generous in sharing his knowledge with his neighbors. He was helpful in so many ways to those in need. Al was loved by his family and friends and will be missed.
Those who are left to grieve include his five children, Crystal Marie Varney and her longtime companion, James Selleck of North Creek, Jamie Lee Varney of Gansevoort, Albert H. Varney, Jr., Ashley A. Varney and Amber Lynn Varney, all of Fenimore; his cherished granddaughter, Rain Lana-Josafine Selleck, his brother, William (Lois) Varney of North Carolina; his niece, Kimberly (Rick) Thomas of Ohio; his nephew, Joseph Varney of Arizona; and several cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Michael The Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Tony Childs, pastor, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, 12205 or the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza #505, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.