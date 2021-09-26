April 17, 1929—Sep. 21, 2021

ROCHESTER — Albert A. King, 92, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at the New York State Veterans Home at Batavia. He was born in Indian Lake, NY on April 17, 1929 to the late Earl and Celia (Parker) King. In addition to his parents, Albert is predeceased by his wife; Janice A. King; son Paul King; daughter Christine Groleau; brothers: Howard and Bernard “Jack” King; sisters: Leona Woodman, Marlene Locke, and Carol Meade.

Albert was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War. During his teen years, he was a very talented basketball and baseball player; was scouted by and tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He enjoyed playing golf throughout his life with friends and family.

Albert was a 1986 retiree of the Eastman Kodak Company, being employed in the Telecommunications division for 26 years. He worked in several other trades in his lifetime; lumberjack/logging, mining, carpentry, tractor-trailer driving, heavy machine operator, and an electrical lineman. He was also a very skilled woodworker and craftsman.