Albert A. King
Albert A. King

April 17, 1929—Sep. 21, 2021

ROCHESTER — Albert A. King, 92, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at the New York State Veterans Home at Batavia. He was born in Indian Lake, NY on April 17, 1929 to the late Earl and Celia (Parker) King. In addition to his parents, Albert is predeceased by his wife; Janice A. King; son Paul King; daughter Christine Groleau; brothers: Howard and Bernard “Jack” King; sisters: Leona Woodman, Marlene Locke, and Carol Meade.

Albert was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War. During his teen years, he was a very talented basketball and baseball player; was scouted by and tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He enjoyed playing golf throughout his life with friends and family.

Albert was a 1986 retiree of the Eastman Kodak Company, being employed in the Telecommunications division for 26 years. He worked in several other trades in his lifetime; lumberjack/logging, mining, carpentry, tractor-trailer driving, heavy machine operator, and an electrical lineman. He was also a very skilled woodworker and craftsman.

He is survived by his sons: Alan King of Vancouver, BC, Canada, and Richard (Barbra) King of Elba, NY; five grandchildren: Alexander King, Todd (Valdiza) Phipps, Julia McGonagle, Jason Temple, and James King; three great-grandchildren: Eric Phipps, Joseph and Thomas McGonagle; a sister, Linda McCane; and a brother-in-law, Edwin Meade; several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/) or Volunteers for Animals (https://www.vol4animals.org/). TO express online condolences, please visit https://www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

