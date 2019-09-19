Dec. 27, 1950 — Aug. 24, 2019
PINEY FLATS, TN — Alan W. Cook, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Mr. Cook has lived in Tennessee for the past 23 years.
Alan served 26 years in the Army National Guard.
You have free articles remaining.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Tina Morgan Cook. He was a loving father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Moss Street Cemetery in Hudson Falls with a reception to follow at, 624 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.
Trinity Memorial Centers in Kingsport, TN is honored to serve the family of Alan Cook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.