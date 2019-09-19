{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 27, 1950 — Aug. 24, 2019

PINEY FLATS, TN — Alan W. Cook, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Mr. Cook has lived in Tennessee for the past 23 years.

Alan served 26 years in the Army National Guard.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Tina Morgan Cook. He was a loving father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Moss Street Cemetery in Hudson Falls with a reception to follow at, 624 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.

Trinity Memorial Centers in Kingsport, TN is honored to serve the family of Alan Cook.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments