Dec. 27, 1950 — Aug. 24, 2019
PINEY FLATS, T.N. — Alan W. Cook, of Piney Flats, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Mr. Cook was born in Little Falls and has lived in Tennessee the past 23 years.
Alan served 26 years in the Army National Guard and retired from Silgan in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Shawn Daniel Cook; and his brother, Russell Cook.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Tina Morgan Cook. He was a loving father to Nicole (Michael), Ashley and Melanie (Jacob). Proud grandfather of nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Laroche of Troy; brother, Larry Cook of Hudson Falls; sister-in-law, Doreen Morgan Bain (Gary); and brother-in-laws, Pete Morgan (Cindy), Scott Morgan (Jeniene) and John Morgan; as well as several nieces, nephews and kids he considered his own.
