Aug. 31, 1934 — Aug. 16, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Alan Robert Benson, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, with family by his side.
Born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Monticello, New York, he was the son of the late Robert and Kathryn (Stratton) Benson.
Alan graduated from Monticello High in 1952. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a Corporal in the Military Police. Upon his honorable discharge, he went on to attend the Business School of Insurance in Connecticut. Alan was a humble man, and yet, very accomplished. He started his career in the Glens Falls Insurance Company, working his way up to assistant branch manager of The Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls. After that he moved to New Jersey, still with Continental, working his way up in rank. The final move in his career was to Denver, Colorado, where he opened the Western Continental Business Center. Serving as senior vice president of the western region of Continental Insurance Company, he was most proud of his accomplishments in business. Alan also served on many boards in various cities. Here in Glens Falls, he was active on the CWI Board and Glens Falls Youth Center.
On July 30, 1976, Alan married Betty Blair Rudio, they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. Family meant the world to Alan, enjoying many outings with all of his blended family. He was so proud of achieving his goal of becoming a U.S. Certified Ski Instructor. An avid skier, he taught at Gore Mountain, West Mountain, and enjoyed skiing all over the U.S. with his family and friends. Alan enjoyed boating on Lake George, hunting, and being a member of a few hunting clubs. Alan loved the outdoors, from working on his stepson’s property at “Benson Park”, to riding his horse, Doughboy in an “invite only” ride with The Colorado Round up Riders of the Rockies. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time with his beloved dogs.
Alan seized the moments he had with family, always there with a listening ear, with words of love, respect and encouragement. He was a kind and generous man, and respectful of all that crossed his path in life. He was very proud of his children and family. He will be missed dearly by all.
In addition to his parents, Alan was predeceased by his siblings, Wayne and Edith Benson; his stepsons, Greg and Blair Rudio; his brother in-laws, Carl Buckstad, and Charles Rappaport.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Betty; his siblings, Bette Rappaport (Patrick Cusack), Marie Buckstad; his children, Neal Benson (Susan) and Christia Benson; the mother of his children, Ruth Ann Benson; his step-children, Debbie Converse (Jim), Laura Rudio (Robert Cogan), Beth Rudio-Pellino (Louis) and Nancy Ingalsbe (William); his grandchildren, Jeffery Benson (Ashley), Kristin Hines (Brandon), Alexandra Benson, Ashley Okon (Mark), Leslie Converse (Matt Backus), Justin Pellino (Jane Sonton), Jenna (Jeffery) Sawyer, Samuel (Bri Norton), Seth Ingalsbe (Jenna Heckman), Kaye Ingalsbe (Ed Brunton); his great-grandchildren, Grace and Turner Hines, Blair Okon, Kennedy and Jackson Sawyer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and staff of Fort Hudson Nursing Home, for their wonderful care and support given to Alan. You made his journey while there effortless, relaxed and also enjoyable.
At Alan’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alan’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205, Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To leave online condolences or to view Alan’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
