March 25, 1935 — Jan. 9, 2020
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Alan N. “Bud” Hayes, 84, of Hayes Lane, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born on March 25, 1935 in Brant Lake, he was the son of the late Ralph and Eloise (Galusha) Hayes. He was a 1953 graduate of North Warren Central School. He moved to Blue Mountain Lake in 1964.
Bud worked as a logger until his retirement in 2000. He had also worked at the Adirondack Museum in the maintenance department for 17 years.
He skillfully crafted beautiful wooden furniture and also enjoyed flower gardening. He was past fire commissioner for the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Volunteer Department.
You have free articles remaining.
He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, George Hayes, Roger Hayes and Paul Hayes; and a stepdaughter, Dawn Combs.
Survivors include his wife, Linda (LaPrairie) Hayes, with whom he has been together with since 1981; one daughter, Sandra (Hal) Williams of Hawaii; two sons, Thomas (Liz) Hayes of Antwerp and Roger (Julie) Hayes of Warrensburg; one sister, Ruth Purotte of Pottersville; a stepson, Robert LaPrairie; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Bud’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.