March 25, 1935 — Jan. 9, 2020

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Alan N. “Bud” Hayes, 84, of Hayes Lane, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on March 25, 1935 in Brant Lake, he was the son of the late Ralph and Eloise (Galusha) Hayes. He was a 1953 graduate of North Warren Central School. He moved to Blue Mountain Lake in 1964.

Bud worked as a logger until his retirement in 2000. He had also worked at the Adirondack Museum in the maintenance department for 17 years.

He skillfully crafted beautiful wooden furniture and also enjoyed flower gardening. He was past fire commissioner for the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Volunteer Department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, George Hayes, Roger Hayes and Paul Hayes; and a stepdaughter, Dawn Combs.

Survivors include his wife, Linda (LaPrairie) Hayes, with whom he has been together with since 1981; one daughter, Sandra (Hal) Williams of Hawaii; two sons, Thomas (Liz) Hayes of Antwerp and Roger (Julie) Hayes of Warrensburg; one sister, Ruth Purotte of Pottersville; a stepson, Robert LaPrairie; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.