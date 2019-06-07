April 8, 1928—May 19, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Alan Max Helm, 91, passed away on May 19, 2019. Max, son of Delbert Shaw Helm and Viola Grace (Beidler) Helm, was raised in Painted Post, New York. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948 and graduated from Ithaca College.
Max began his lifelong banking career as a teller for Bath National Bank, and eventually advanced to the position of Sr. Vice President of Branch Administration with First National Bank of Glens Falls (then, Evergreen Bank).
Max served as Director of the Glens Falls YMCA and the Tri-County United Way, and as Chairman and Director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. Max was also active in his church communities, serving as choir director, choir member, usher and deacon.
Max married his high school sweetheart, Mary Anna (Merrick) Helm in 1950. They shared 45 years of marriage and raised five children. After Mary Anna’s passing, Max married Sharon (Woods) Helm. Married 23 years, “Papa” found great joy in their combined eight kids and 56 grand/great-grandchildren.
Max had a sense of humor and a competitive nature. He loved to challenge family and friends to board and card games. He bowled into his 90’s, was an avid golfer and long-time member of GFCC and Glen Lakes CC.
Max’s survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Helm, and children: Francine Pinto of Malta, New York; Patti Dodson (Chip) of Lake George; Kirk Helm of Clearwater, FL; Tracey Lotz (Thomas) of Queensbury; and Alison Helm of Ft. Edward.
Friends are welcome to attend the full honors service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Saratoga National Cemetery and a celebration of life gathering, immediately following, at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Glens Falls YMCA.
