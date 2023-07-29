March 14, 1947—July 23, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Alan L. Ernst, 76, a lifelong resident of Schuylerville, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 14, 1947, in Saratoga Springs, NY, to the late Donald L. and Julia E. (Coffinger) Ernst.

Alan was proud of his country and all the American Flag stood for. He served his country valiantly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. One of his most important ways of serving his fellow veterans was by doing it, as a member of the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association.

Alan was also a member of the Greenwich Elks Lodge #2223, and Old Saratoga American Legion Post 278. He worked for over 30 years at the Saratoga County Clerk’s Office in Ballston Spa.

Alan could be tough and wore his heart on his sleeve, when he was happy you knew it and when he was mad, you knew that too.

He loved anything to do with nature, hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, and playing golf were his pastimes. Many would say he was a bar room athlete, excelling in darts, pool, horseshoes, and arcade games. He also enjoyed bowling, watching NASCAR, and was the family proclaimed weatherman.

Alan served as Cubmaster and Boy Scout leader for eighteen years achieving the Wood badge and Order of the Arrow. He was a member of the Fish Creek Rod N Gun Club, where he enjoyed camping with his family and helping with Sunday breakfast, clam steams, and fish fry’s.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and hero to his family and country. Many fun times were had camping with his family in the Adirondacks.

For over 40 years he was married to his best friend Sandra (Heineman) Ernst. Together they built a wonderful life and foundation for years to come. He will be missed by so many, “Gone but not forgotten.”

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by many close friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Heineman) Ernst of Schuylerville; son, Joshua Lee (Leslie Ann) Ernst of Grand Gorge, NY; daughter, Sarah (Ed) Bodnar of Schuylerville; affectionately known as, Grandpa Al, and Grampy to: Skyler (Kevin) Fullington, Taylor Ernst, Austin Ernst, Ava Bodnar, and Emmalyn Ernst; brother, Donald Ernst of FL.

Interment with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Family and friends may pay their respects, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Saratoga National Honor Guard Association at 200 Duell Road, Suite 1, Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

