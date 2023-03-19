WARRENSBURG — At 82 years old, Alan J. Hall Sr, passed away at his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was a graduate of Warrensburg Central School, where in his senior year he was voted “Most Helpful.” He continued to be helpful to his community throughout his life, serving many years in the Warrensburg Fire Department, EMS and the ZBA Zoning Board of Appeals. He was employed over 30 years as a mechanic for the Warren County Department of Public works. He was a regular attendant of the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg.

Alan, Sr. was the second child of Clifford J. and Helen (Tripp) Hall. He was predeceased by his parents, an infant brother, and his wife Lorraine (Trenary) Hall.

He is survived by his son Alan J. Hall Jr. (Michelle); his companion Sandra Kloss; his sister Carol Maxwell (Richard); grandchildren, Logan Hall and Nathan Hall, and severely nieces & nephews.

Those who wish may donate in his memory to the Richards Library, 36 Elm St., Warrensburg, NY 12885, High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, the First Presbyterian Church, 2 Stewart Farrar St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 or a charity of their choice.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.