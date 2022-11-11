Alan J. Barody

Feb. 16, 1961—Nov. 7, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alan J. Barody, 61, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home.

Born Feb. 16, 1961, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Alan and Doris (Sausville) Barody.

He graduated from South Glens Falls High School.

Alan was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

He was self employed as a mason and carpenter for many years.

Alan enjoyed watching NASCAR especially Mark Martin and Carl Edwards, playing pool, watching the NY Giants, being outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling, camping and his dogs, Beau, and Hudson.

He was a member of a local men’s pool league for many years.

In addition to his parents, Alan was predeceased by his brother Michael Barody; nephew, Brandon Barody.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Alannah Barody; stepchildren: Kacey Dunbar (Patrick) and Joel Sisco; siblings: Bob Barody (Laura), Patricia “Tishy” Barody, and Joe Barody; sister-in-law, Ann Barody; nieces: Ashley Buxton (Mike), Chelsea Barody; great-niece, Quinn Buxton; great-nephews: Lucas Buxton and Beau Buxton.

Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held following the calling hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alan’s memory can be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Alan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.