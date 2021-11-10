WHITEHALL — Alan G. Houghtby, 78, passed away in the Glens Falls Hospital on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after a long illness.

He was married to Vera Bingham for 10 years before her passing. He then married Jean Marie Liddiard, and was married to her for 27 years before her passing.

Al was the owner of Al’s Gun Shop in Whitehall, and enjoyed competition shooting, downhill skiing, he and his wife Jean made several skiing trips to Italy. He also enjoyed taking a ride on his motorcycle, or a ride on his bicycle to keep in shape. All of which he enjoyed so much before having dementia.

He could often be seen at the different establishments sitting at the end of the bar, enjoying a cold beer and good conservation with friends.

Although he never had a lot of formal education, he stressed the importance of it to his children and grandchildren.

Alan is predeceased by his son Charles Houghtby.

He is survived by his son George Houghtby of Whitehall; daughter Trisha Brown (Eric) of Little Meadows, PA; grandchildren: Kristopher Houghtby of Whitehall, Douglas Warren of CO, Charles, Cassandra, and Amber Houghtby of Glens Falls, Alex and Ryan Brown of Athens, PA; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.