Dec. 1, 1938—April 20, 2023

WINTER HAVEN, FL — Alan Eugene Mercure, aged 84, peacefully passed away at home on April 20, 2023, in Winter Haven, FL surrounded by family and friends. He was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Dover, NJ. Alan was a 1958 graduate of Hartford Central School.

Alan was a beloved member of his family and the community, known for his hardworking nature, helping others in need and admirable character.

At a young age, Alan started working on his family farm in Hartford, NY. Later, he worked alongside his father in the Mercure Erection Company specializing in lockers and sheet metal work. Subsequently, he founded Country Wide Systems, a commercial construction company based in Queensbury, NY.

Never one to miss out on the fun, Al also made time for his favorite pastimes of boating and traveling and could often be found while at home tinkering away in his garages and sharing a laugh with friends and family. Al was a social butterfly, always charming the ladies and making friends wherever he went.

Alan is survived by his son, Jeffrey Mercure; his daughter, Heather Mercure (Paul Foley); his sisters: Carolyn Gibson, Janet Kurtz, Martha Lyng (Willy), Kathy Kilpatrick (John) and Stephanie Amos (Kurt); in-laws: Beverly Tweed, David Hand (Nancy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Alan’s request, there will be a private burial held later in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors or the American Cancer Society.