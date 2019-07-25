September 3, 1928 — July 22, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alan D. Hill, born Sept. 3, 1928 in Plattsburgh, passed away on July 22, 2019. He was the son of Margaret Chenevert and James Hill. He was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald and Richard.
He was a graduate of Rouses Point, New York High School. Alan served in the US Navy and then worked for the Grand Union Co. for 45 years.
Alan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mae (Michaud) Hill; a sister, Jean Husar; and his five children; Patricia Bethel, James Hill, Michael Hill and his wife, Denise, Mary Ellen Hill-Pierce and Dennis Hill and his wife, Edie; as well as six grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Saint Michael’s Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Burial with full military honors will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
