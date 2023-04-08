Oct. 13, 1942—April 7, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Alan D. Eicher, 80, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home.

Born October 13, 1942 in Coudersport, PA, the son of the late James and Marian (Anderson) Eicher.

He was a 1960 graduate of Port Allegany High School in Pennsylvania and then went on to graduate from Pennsylvania State University in 1964.

In 1964, Alan started his accounting career as a CPA at Peat, Marwick & Mitchell, CPA. He was with them for four years before going to Sandy Hill Corporation for two years. In 1970, he became a Founding Partner with Robert Snow, starting the accounting firm Snow & Eicher CPA’s in Glens Falls (now SEFCO, CPAs).

On July 6, 1968, he married Janice Carpenter. They have enjoyed 54 years of loving marriage and raised three wonderful children.

Alan was a past member of American Institute of CPAs, past member of NY State Society of CPA’s and a past member of the Queensbury Lions Club. When he was not working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling but his greatest enjoyment was the time spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Richard Eicher, predeceased him.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janice, of Queensbury; his children: Robin (J. Blaine) Blackburn, of Tomball, TX, Todd (Michele) Eicher, of Queensbury and Jared Eicher, of Scotia; his granddaughter, Allyson Eicher; grandsons: Caleb Blackburn and Grayson Blackburn; and his sister, Karen (Clyde) Bowers of Port Allegany, PA, also survive him.

Family and friends may call from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs and staff and High Peaks Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Alan and his family at this difficult time.

Donations in Alan’s memory may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the High Peaks Hospice (https://highpeakshospice.org/donate/).

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.