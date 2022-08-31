Aida Austin

Oct. 8, 1942 - Aug. 25, 2022

AMSTERDAM - Aida Julia "Abby" Austin born on October 8,1942. She ascended upon her journey to be in the presence af the Lord and entered paradise on August 25, 2022 with family be her side.

Aida Julia "Abby" Austin was the daughter of Maria Victoria and Maximo Cannon. She was born in Aguadilla Puerto Rico The family moved to Amsterdam, NY when she was 7 years old.

She had three sisters: Maria Cohen, Ester Hildreth, Josephine"Josie" Blalock and two brothers: Francisco "Frank" Carmona, and George Carmona.

Aida was the wife of the late Gerald H. Austin and together they had three children. She was the mother of Valerie Estrada Whisenant, Gloria Jean Austin, and Gerald "Jerry" Lee Austin.

Aida was the grandmother to Neil Jason Estrada, Dominic Lorenzo Whisenant, and Nicholas Austin Zanella. As well as the great-grandmother to Zander Jayson and Brycen Shay Estrada.

Aida longed to be loved and feel loved. She felt that love was spending intimate time with famiy and friends. She loved to nurture her grandchildren. She wanted others to know that she loved them, and her idea of love was not only to say I Love you but to show her love by her being a strong advocate such as encouraging others to take care of themselves and love one another. "Gods greatest command is to LoveOne Another". This is what she felt was her calling in life.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son, two sisters Maria, and Ester, along with cousins, nieces, nephews, and a special friend Ross Pelletier.

Aida leaves behind but not for from her sight: Valerie and her husband George, their son Dominic; her daughter GIoria, and her son Nicholas; grandson, Neil Estrada and his wife Heidi; and their two sons: Zander and Brysen; also, her sister Josephine; and brothers: Frank and George; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The greatest gift that could to given in Aida's memory would be to not take life for granted. To spend meaningful time with family and friends, because you never know when yot will not be able to have that time again.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam NY with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Gravesides services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery on Cemetery Road, Amsterdam, NY following the calling hours on August 31, 2022.