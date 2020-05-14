Agostino J. Travaly

Augie was the first and only child of Francesco Travaly and Josephine (Veneziano) Travaly. He was born in their home on Calvary Street in Waltham, Massachusetts on October 11, 1932. Augie graduated from Waltham High School with honors and was the first child in his neighborhood to go to college. He was accepted to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy where he graduated in Marine Engineering in 1953. His first job was sailing on The S.S. Nutmeg Mariner which carried war goods to Indo-China, Korea, and Japan. Next he served in The US Navy as a Lieutenant JG from August 1954 to August 1956 and was Chief Engineer on the USS Mathews during the Korean War. Augie continued as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve until 1967. Prior to this time, His dear friend, John J. Ferrera, also of Waltham, introduced him to his cousin, Marie Ferrera, before a dance, and in turn they married April 19, 1955.