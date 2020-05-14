October 11, 1932 — May 6, 2020
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL — Agostino J. Travaly, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, went peacefully to his great reward on Wednesday May 6, 2020. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife of 65 years, Marie (Ferrera) Travaly, and family.
Augie was the first and only child of Francesco Travaly and Josephine (Veneziano) Travaly. He was born in their home on Calvary Street in Waltham, Massachusetts on October 11, 1932. Augie graduated from Waltham High School with honors and was the first child in his neighborhood to go to college. He was accepted to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy where he graduated in Marine Engineering in 1953. His first job was sailing on The S.S. Nutmeg Mariner which carried war goods to Indo-China, Korea, and Japan. Next he served in The US Navy as a Lieutenant JG from August 1954 to August 1956 and was Chief Engineer on the USS Mathews during the Korean War. Augie continued as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve until 1967. Prior to this time, His dear friend, John J. Ferrera, also of Waltham, introduced him to his cousin, Marie Ferrera, before a dance, and in turn they married April 19, 1955.
Augie started work at General Electric in 1956 as an engineer, testing jet aircraft engines in Evendale, Ohio. He thoroughly enjoyed a distinguished career of 31 years, receiving a Chairman’s award in 1964. Augie and his family moved to Schenectady in 1968 to advance the Gas Turbine Division of GE around the globe. His career made him a world traveler and afforded him the opportunity to experience every continent in the world, including the Arctics.
On a personal level, those who knew him, knew he was larger than life. He had an infectious, gregarious personality. He was also intensely motivated and focused, and loved to travel with a curiosity for new cultures. He is remembered for his nonstop can-do attitude. He loved a parade and was deeply patriotic. He was a poet and a sage advice giver. He was kind and generous with his friends and family. Augie and Marie would break out in dance wherever they were, no matter if anyone else was dancing. They enjoyed more than 30 years of retirement cruising, playing tennis, boating and golfing. He was active in the Florida Military Heritage Museum and former President of the Burnt Store Isles Association.
Augie was the patriarch of a family who adored him. In addition to his wife Marie and children Lisa Travaly, Andrew Travaly and daughter-in-law Carla Welch, Julie Travaly Gerace and
son-in-law Anthony Gerace; he is survived by grandchildren: Sarah Travaly and Seth Travaly. He was Honorable Step Grandpa to Madeleine, John and Alex Welch. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and brother and sister in-laws. Augie had many cousins whom he referred to as his brothers and sisters. He shall be dearly missed every day.
Over the course of his lifetime Augie had residences in Long Beach California, Cincinnati Ohio, Schenectady, Pocasset Massachusetts, Lake George, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Florida. He left friends in all places as well as around the world.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date in Southwest Florida and Upstate New York. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made via TidewellHospice.org or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
