May 21, 1925—May 14, 2022

SLINGERLANDS — Agnes Elizabeth (Young) Elze passed from this life on May 14, 2022 at the age of 96.

Agnes was born in Albany on May 21, 1925 and was the daughter of the late William J. and Elizabeth (Laux) Young. She was a 1942 graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany and furthered her education at the New York State College for Teachers (now SUNY Albany) from which she graduated in 1946.

From her earliest years, Agnes loved music and was involved with it throughout her life. As a grade school pupil, she enjoyed participating in musical productions. In her college years, she was a member of the Operatic Society of the State College for Teachers. As the senior lead in a Gilbert and Sullivan production, a newspaper review commented, “it is to be hoped that Albany will not be deprived of her lovely fresh soprano after graduation.” She and her husband Edward sang together in operettas with the Knickerbocker Guild and were a frequent duet singing “Bless this House.”

As the family moved throughout New York, she continued to perform in various music programs. Agnes was a Monday Musical Club Artist member, a longtime member of the Thursday Musical Club of Schenectady, and continued her vocal studies with Karen Ranung, skillfully accompanying herself at the piano. She sang many years with friends at nursing homes throughout the Capital District, always smiling, laughing, and having a good word for everyone.

Agnes and Edward were avid travelers and, after his passing, Agnes enjoyed traveling with other companions — Italy and Ireland with her friend, Joan; a European river trip and Scotland tour with her brother Joe; and bus trips with Mary Beth including an annual trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show. In her nineties, she traveled to Charleston, SC, which she had always wished to see, and celebrated her ninety-fourth birthday in Disney World. Inspired by articles she read in travel catalogues, her journeys would have continued had it not been for the pandemic.

Agnes cherished her family and her friends and the times she spent with them. She worked tirelessly making a home for her family, ferrying her children to multiple events, and attending sporting events, concerts, and school functions. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially filled her heart with pride, and she called them “her treasures.”

Agnes was a longtime resident of Guilderland and was a communicant of St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland. She moved to Beverwyck in 2019 and quickly became part of the community and a sought-after dinner partner. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be sorely missed.

Agnes celebrated over 56 years of marriage with her husband, Edward G. Elze , who died in 2006. She is survived by her loving children: Mary Beth (William) Gardner, Diane Elze, Edward G. (Lynette) Elze, Jr. and Carol Ann (William) Elze-Sussdorff; devoted grandchildren: Kimberly (Patrick) Cadin, Adrienne (Luke) Snow, Sarah (Manny) Bokich, Luke (Kathryn) Sussdorff, Katie (Clint) Elze and Heather Dryden; nine cherished great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; she is also survived by her sister-in-law Catherine E. Tobin.

A funeral Mass for Agnes will be celebrated by the Very Reverend James Belogi at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road, Schenectady, NY on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass at the church from 10:00-11:00 am. Interment will be held privately in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers (Agnes loved them but didn’t want them sent to her funeral), donations may be made to St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3504 Carman Rd., Schenectady, NY 12303 or Thursday Musical Club, 1071 Nicholas Ave., Niskayuna, NY 12309.

Visit www.ParkerBrosMemorial.com to leave a fond remembrance or a note of sympathy for Agnes’ family.