June 20, 1928 — Aug. 3, 2019
KINGSTON — Agnes Eigo, 91, formerly of Washington Avenue, Kingston died peacefully Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Arlene Havens. Born June 20, 1928 in Kingston she is the daughter of the late Ernest and Lillian (Berardi) Perry.
Agnes, affectionately known as “Nanny”, dedicated her life wholly to her family especially her five grandchildren whom she loved dearly and was so proud of, she was their best friend. She treasured every moment she spent with them, whether spending time on the beach in the Caribbean, traveling to Florida and going to Disney, watching their sporting events or simply sitting and being present with them. Her calendar was always full of events scheduled around her grandchildren. Agnes, known as “Aunt Ag” to her many nieces and nephews, was always supportive, available and someone they could depend on.
Surviving is her daughter, Arlene Havens and her husband George of West Hurley; two sons, Michael Eigo of Kingston and Dr. Thomas Eigo and his wife Julie of Bolton Landing; five grandchildren, Alexandria Eigo, Lauren Havens, Annalee Eigo, Michael Havens, Adrianna Eigo; and many nieces and nephews.
Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Eigo who died April 24, 1995; as well as her four sisters, Josephine McGowan, Rita Schaefer, Lorraine Perry, and Gloria Plotzyk.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Ave., Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com.
Friends will be received at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The funeral procession will form at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Kingston. Entombment to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
