Agnes "Diantha" Underwood

Oct. 1, 1940 - June 19, 2022

COEYMANS HOLLOW — Diantha, 81, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, with family by her side. Diantha was born Oct. 1, 1940, to the late John and Anna Regner. She was born and raised in Fort Edward.

She married the love of her life, Leo, on Nov. 21, 1959. The two settled down in Coeymans Hollow to raise their five children.

Diantha worked at Professional Insurance Agents for 27 years, was known for her dedication and integrity, and retired in 2006. Diantha had a bright, loving, and energetic spirit. She deeply treasured her family and friends and made fast friends with everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. Her infectious laugh and beautiful smile will be genuinely missed.

She was predeceased by infant daughter, Lorianne and siblings, Jackie and Regina Regner. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Benjamin "Leo" Underwood; her children: Jeffrey (Monica) Underwood of Rensselaer, John (Mary) Underwood of North Greenbush, Benjamin II (Shari) Underwood of Freehold, Michele (William) Billings of Gansevoort and Kyle (Pam) Underwood of Coeymans; daughter-in-law, Barbara Underwood of Nassau; her eleven grandchildren: Tiffani, Jayson, Sabrina, Amanda, Jenna, Megan, Katie, Sara, Adrianne, Kyle II, Brandon; her eight great-grandchildren: Loren, Dirk, Kiera, Hailey, Leo, Abbie, Zena, and Kinsley; and her two brothers: Frank Regner of Salem and Bart Regner of Fort Edward.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time.